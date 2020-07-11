Cesaro: “I felt really lost after The Bar broke up”

“I felt really lost after The Bar broke up and I tried some different things, tried some new gear, some new outfits, and it kind of came to a realization that sometimes you need to try something different to find out who you are. I was just kind of looking more inside at who I am, what I stand for, and I’m like, I stand for wrestling. That’s the pure form, that’s what I love, that’s what I grew up on. And even in life, I feel like we all should have a pure heart or approach situations that way, and then we can say I’m the politest heel. Even in the backstage interviews and stuff, I feel like people just yell at somebody to no fault of their own. So like, if I’m mad at New Day, why would I go yell at somebody else? You know, just to be a complete jerk. I let the other guys do that. If I had a problem with somebody, I feel like that anger is towards them, but then I don’t want to take my anger out on somebody else.”

source: comicbook.com