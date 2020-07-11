Britt Baker Gets Her Nose Fixed – Blames Shida & Big Swole for It

Britt Baker has undergone surgery to fix her broken nose and took an opportunity to fire shots at her on-screen rivals in Big Swole and Hikaru Shida. Baker posted a picture that you can see below to her Instagram account of her post-surgery, and said that it was due to Shida and Swole:

#CONSPIRACY! Shida and Big Swole have both contributed to this absolutely excruciating surgery to fix my broken nose and deviated septum. This is getting out of hand! #StillARoleModel @allelitewrestling @tonyrkhan

Baker has been out of action since late May due to a leg injury suffered in a match alongside Nyla Rose against Shida and Kris Statlander.