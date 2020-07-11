Big Swole Mocks Britt Baker’s “Nose Job”

As previously reported, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker recently underwent nose surgery to fix her broken nose, and she blamed Big Swole and Hikaru Shida. Swole later commented on Dr. Baker’s surgery, and Dr. Baker responded.

Swole wrote on her Twitter, “All this to get a NOSE JOB!!!!??? You overpriced entitled princess, you belong in the trash with the rest of your nose.” Dr. Baker later replied, “Wow Swole, I didn’t know you were a doctor, too! I thought your specialty was garbage. It turns out that a nose job is, in fact, the way to correct a broken nose and deviated septum. Nailed it!”