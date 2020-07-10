Update on Rey Mysterio still working without a WWE contract

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE and Rey Mysterio Jr. have been in negotiations for a new contract. Essentially where things stand is that Mysterio had asked for a raise and been told that no raises were being offered, and that they had just let a number of wrestlers go. But given the company is expected by everyone who follows the business end to set a profit record this year due to the size of the television deals, Mysterio didn’t initially accept that reasoning.

Vince McMahon obviously has trust in Mysterio to book him on Extreme Rules card without a contract. Mysterio faces Seth Rollins in an “Eye for an Eye match” on 7/19.