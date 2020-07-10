Triple H talks fallout from the #SpeakingOut movement

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Triple H discussed the #SpeakingOut movement and how it affects people in the locker room and what steps are taken as the company deals with the fallout.

“As we have said in the beginning, this is terrible. You don’t ever want to see somebody be in situations that you have heard about in the #SpeakingOut movement,” Triple H said. “You have to listen to people. We have always been open to listening to everybody’s point of view, everyone’s side of the story.”

The man behind the NXT brand said that individuals are responsible for their own actions but WWE has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic abuse, child abuse, and sexual assault.

“If someone is arrested for that, they are immediately suspended. If they are convicted, they are immediately terminated. There’s no leeway or wiggle room. That is what it is,” the WWE Hall of Famer said.

He added that they also have the ability to fine, suspend or terminate for anything that has evidence of illegal misconduct or what they deem to be enough evidence to have the right to terminate.

“We’re there for our talent, we have an open door, certainly I do, for all talent to be able to come and tell us what is working for them, what is not working for them, if something is wrong and we help to make it right. That’s really what I think in this situation is all you can do, hear people out and then make the appropriate decision from there.”

WWE has fired a couple of people already due to the #SpeakingOut movement, mainly from the NXT UK roster. The United Kingdom wrestling scene was the most hit with accusations although horror stories came in from every corner of the globe.