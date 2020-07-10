Keith Lee: “I want to be the representation for African American people”

Keith Lee talks about his goals as NXT World Champion:

“I want to be the representation for African American people, to have someone that looks like them and represents them on the top stage and has top caliber matches. But I also want the world to understand that if you work hard, you can fight your way to this position. This is a position no one saw me in a year ago. I also want to be the representation that bridges the gap. I don’t want people to think I’m special because I’m African American. I want to be a guy, globally, that people can look at and say, ‘That’s our limitless champion.'”

source: SI.com