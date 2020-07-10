Keith Lee: “I want to be the representation for African American people”
Keith Lee talks about his goals as NXT World Champion:
“I want to be the representation for African American people, to have someone that looks like them and represents them on the top stage and has top caliber matches. But I also want the world to understand that if you work hard, you can fight your way to this position. This is a position no one saw me in a year ago. I also want to be the representation that bridges the gap. I don’t want people to think I’m special because I’m African American. I want to be a guy, globally, that people can look at and say, ‘That’s our limitless champion.'”
source: SI.com
Oh for goodness sake. Just go out there and be entertaining. People should be looking at their relatives for guidance, not some overweight man play fighting, or any entertainer for that matter.
@Nolo King Who’s to say that people aren’t looking up to their families as well as celebrities for guidance and/or inspiration in their lives? It might very well be that a person’s favourite celebrity, whatever form of entertainment they’re in, has some sort of story/background that a person can identify with and if someone like Keith inspires people to do/be what they set their hearts on, then in my opinion, so be it.
Incidentally I’m typing this as I’m watching a news report about the death of a former football/soccer player here in the UK who no doubt inspired many a person to take up the sport.
There’s plenty of opportunity out there, no one needs to see people with the same skin tone to take advantage of that fact.
@Nolo
LMAO. Found the white guy.
OMG. Does everyone have to bring race into everything? He comment alone is racist. Wants to be a representative of black people. Why not just a representative of people? Hell if Randy Orton said he wanted to be a representative of white people he’d be crucified. People, stop it with the racial exclusions!
Ernie is spot on, here. If Orton or any other white WWE superstar said something like that, it would bring out a huge sh*tstorm of negativity. Race shouldn’t even matter. If anything, we are all one race – the human race.