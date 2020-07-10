FTR Got Heat in AEW For Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Says WWE Is a Broken System, more

Dax Harwood on how they got some heat in AEW for going on Jim Cornette’s podcast: “It’s funny that you mentioned Jim Cornette, because we did the Jim Cornette podcast, and man, the next day we walked in, actually it was the hotel where all the AEW wrestlers were staying, and you know the scene in the movie where the record scratches and everything stops and everybody stares at you? That’s exactly what happened. So awkward. They were all so mad at us because we did Jim Cornette’s podcast, and that’s OK with us, we don’t care. If we make friends, we make friends, and we’ve made a few, but if they want to get mad at us because we’re trying to make AEW a better place and make it more money, we welcome that.”

Cash Wheeler on Tony Khan and the vibe in AEW: “Tony Khan. Streamlined. I feel like it’s finding its groove more and more as the shows go on, because it’s still in its infancy right now. It’s been on TV for less than a year still. And it’s every week, and I’m not just saying this because we’re the best tag team on the planet and we’re on their TV, every week I see it getting better and people finding their groove and people getting established and seeing what works and what doesn’t.”

Dax Harwood on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon: “It honestly is night and day. I think the biggest difference is Tony and AEW are not afraid of being pro-wrestling. They embrace pro-wrestling. They embrace the qualities that pro-wrestling brings. They embrace that phrase. They love pro-wrestling. I think Vince loves pro-wrestling, too, but I think he wants it to be bigger and grander than his perception of pro-wrestling. With Tony, and with AEW, they’re not afraid of that. They embrace pro-wrestling.”

Dax Harwood on how Vince McMahon is surrounded by writers that are afraid of him: “It’s very busy on television days, but it’s easier to get in contact and speak with Tony than it is with Vince, because Vince, they have 30 writers that don’t belong there, they have 30 writers that are getting paid a ton of money and sit in first class seats while we’re sitting in coach, shivering in fear, because they’re afraid to go talk to Vince, afraid to see him face to face. They don’t even want to be known that they work there so they can keep collecting their paychecks. It’s such a broken system there.”

Dax Harwood on how Vince McMahon apologized to them in their last meeting: “We talked with Vince, our last meeting with Vince, he apologized, because we had been sending all these pitches in, and he had never seen them because the writers are too afraid, and some of the producers too, are too afraid to approach him with different ideas. And he apologized for the system being broken, and it is, it’s a broken system.”