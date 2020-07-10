Davey Boy Smith’s daughter on who should induct her late dad into the WWE Hall of Fame

Davey Boy Smith’s daughter Georgia talks about who should induct her late dad into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I kind of want Harry to accept it. I think that is the plan. I may speak. I thought William Regal would have been a good one as well because those who had history in WCW and knew each other and respected each other. I also thought Wade Barrett would be a good one because he was a big fan of my dad and from similar parts of England.”

source: Wreslting Inc.