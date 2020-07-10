AEW Announces Initiative to Support Northeast Florida’s Response to COVID-19

All Elite Wrestling today announced two charity-driven initiatives to help support northeast Florida’s response to COVID-19 as part of the build-up to Fight For The Fallen.

Funds from both AEW programs will be distributed to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida, with fans urged to donate what they can at AEWFightForTheFallen.com.

As part of the overall effort, AEW has designed a limited-edition shirt depicting powerful Fight For The Fallen imagery with a COVID-19 protective mask at the center of the artwork. 100% of the proceeds from sales of the shirt will also go to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida. The shirt is available at ShopAEW.com.

“The efforts of the Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida over the past four months have been truly amazing, but unfortunately the battle against this pandemic continues and that means their work is far from over,” said AEW President Tony Khan. “On behalf of everyone at AEW, and our fans, I thank both groups for their commitment to our home community in Jacksonville and North Florida and hope we can all come together to do what we can to support their mission.”

Fight For The Fallen takes place next Wednesday on TNT at 8PM ET.