Trent’s Mom Interviewed by Sports Illustrated About AEW Fyter Fest Intro

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Trent’s mom Sue Marasciulo spoke about driving the Best Friends to their match at night one of Fyter Fest and appearing on camera. Here are highlights:

On having a moment with Trent at Fyter Fest: “I loved having that moment with my son. I used to drive him everywhere. He first started wrestling in this old garage when he was only 15. It was an hour from where we lived, but he was so insistent on going. The other kids were 19 and 20, so there was a big age difference, but he said, ‘I’ve got to do this,’ so I said OK.”

On Trent’s love of wrestling: “I always believed he could turn this into a career because of his dedication. There would be nights when he couldn’t come to dinner on time because he was watching WWE. He’d be watching something in slow-mo, studying a wrestler’s move, and he’d call to me and say, ‘I’ll be right there! This is important!’ He was 24-7 with wrestling. I was hoping he would be this successful and happy in his career.”

On who came up with the segment: “This was Greg’s [Trent’s] idea. He texted me last week and said, ‘Hey Ma, how would you like to drive us into the ring on TV?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ He needed to check to make sure it was OK. Once he found out that it was, I said, ‘Sure, why not.’ So he flew into Myrtle Beach, and we drove into Jacksonville together. It was so much fun. I was so, so nervous. At the same time, when it was done, I was so, so excited. Everyone said it went well. I never thought, after all those car rides, we’d ever have something like this happen. It was such a special, important moment, and it was such a good feeling to be able to share it with my Greggy.”

Meanwhile, Trent reacted to the interview on Twitter. He wrote: “Sports illustrated interview with my mom her ego is getting out of control for real.”