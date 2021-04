The TNT Championship is on the line next week at Fight for the Fallen as the champion @CodyRhodes will defend against @SonnyKissXO!

Watch Fight for the Fallen for FREE on Wednesday, July 15th, at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/u1OLnCgSF6

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020