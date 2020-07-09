The Miz says he wants Morrison to be a WWE world champion

Jul 9, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

“John will be WWE Champion, and it’s my goal to get him there. He would be an outstanding WWE Champion. Some of the stuff he can do is incredible, he’s so entertaining. He’s a friend that has my back, and I have his, too. But working with John, I’ve never had more fun in my life. John really pushes me to do things I’m normally not as comfortable doing.”

source: SI.com

  1. MRK says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Wouldn’t being a former ECW champion make him a former WWE World champions?

  2. Bulldawg says:
    July 9, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Yeah he should be but Vince has a habit of dropping the ball.

  3. Yoyo says:
    July 9, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Nice to read someone having someone else’s back. Thumbs up Miz.

