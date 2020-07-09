Notes on Luke Gallows, the Armstrongs, SummerSlam watch party, and birthdays
– Enter for a chance to win the ultimate SummerSlam watch party!
– Happy birthday wishes go out to Kevin Nash, Marc Mero aka Johnny B. Badd, Shelton Benjamin, and….
Happy Birthday to the legendary Tommy Young! Thanks for all the great refereeing you did. You can’t have a good match without a good referee, and Tommy was one of the best! pic.twitter.com/FrEZMdiBY6
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 9, 2020
– The Armstongs are honored…
On behalf of the entire #ARMSTRONG Family I’d like to say THANK YOU! Awesome positivity in these crazy times! 🙏 #SoutheastWrestlingHOF pic.twitter.com/Zu4auKKc3e
— Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) July 9, 2020
– Nice Shirt…
View this post on Instagram
Interesting shirt but Gallows got jacked! Follow (@wrestlelamia) for more ❤️ Subscribe On YouTube 💻 Add Us On Twitter 💙 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #WWE #UFC #NJPW #ROH #NXT #RAW #SD #Wrestling #AJStyles #RomanReigns #SethRollins #BrockLesnar #Undertaker #TheRock #BeckyLynch #JohnCena #RondaRousey #Wrestlemania #JeffHardy #SashaBanks #WWENews #WWERumors #Wrestlelamia #WrestlingNews #WrestlingRumors