Maverick on being released: “That hard day was a bit of a blur”

“That hard day was a bit of a blur. All I remember is the call from Mark Carrano telling me they still wanted me to do the cruiserweight tournament if I still wanted to. I looked at it as, I’m going to let the world know, here’s my situation. I’m fired right now, and I’m going to give my absolute all for this. If I don’t win, I’m probably gone. I just sat in front of the camera and let what I was feeling come. At the same time, I let people know I had these three matches. I was only aware of several people being released: EC3, Karl Anderson, myself, and others. After I did that promo and put it up, I went to my friend’s house for a walk. I de-stressed and took some phone calls from people, who were very complimentary – people I worked with across the industry telling me it was going to be okay. I think that is what’s great about the wrestling community. When something like this happens, there is a big community of people to give you a big pat on the back and remind you who you are and that you’ll be okay. I didn’t know the video had skyrocketed the way it had until that night. I think everyone felt my pain and passion for this and how much I loved this. It has been my life. I can’t tell you a time in my life where I haven’t been watching it, thinking about it, enamored with it. I take it very seriously.”

source: TVinsider