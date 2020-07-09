Lana’s mother in ICU after testing positive for coronavirus

WWE Superstar Lana revealed on Twitter that her mother is in intensive care unit after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Lana explained that her mother is asthmatic and had to be put on oxygen at the hospital after she was unable to breathe.

“My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayer,” Lana tweeted. Several fellow WWE Superstars reached back to offer their support to the 35-year-old.

Her mother, while never appeared on WWE television, did appear in multiple episodes of Total Divas in the past when the show was centered around Lana’s and Rusev’s wedding.