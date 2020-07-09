Konnan’s Mother Reportedly Passes Away of COVID-19

Jul 9, 2020 - by James Walsh

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Konnan’s mother passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Meltzer said that Konnan told him the tragic news personally. He didn’t reveal the news publicly and is only telling those close to him at this time.

2 Responses

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    July 9, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    Meltzer is a douche. Konan apparently tells him some really personal news that he doesn’t want to release publicly and the first thing Dave does is tell the world.

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Agreed Mike. Such a d*ck move by Meltzer but that’s nothing new from him.

