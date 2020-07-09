7/8/20 Wednesday Night Wars Viewership

Jul 9, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

The NXT Great American Bash Night 2 episode of NXT on USA got 759,000 viewers.

The AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of Dynamite on TNT got 715,000 viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. Mark says:
    July 9, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    This is also the first time NXT has beat AEW 3 weeks running.

  2. Mark says:
    July 9, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Growing up through the Monday Night Wars, I can say that no one, none at all, ever brought up the demos when speaking about that ratings battle. Every discussion back then was about total ratings, not the demo.

  3. Nolo King says:
    July 9, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    I don’t watch either show as they aren’t my cup of tea, but this is really embarrassing for AEW. They can cope by highlighting meaningless demos all the want though.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taryn Terrell

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal