7/8/20 Wednesday Night Wars Viewership
The NXT Great American Bash Night 2 episode of NXT on USA got 759,000 viewers.
The AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of Dynamite on TNT got 715,000 viewers.
Pretty much exact same story as last week. NXT won total viewers, AEW won every demo except 50+
This is also the first time NXT has beat AEW 3 weeks running.
Growing up through the Monday Night Wars, I can say that no one, none at all, ever brought up the demos when speaking about that ratings battle. Every discussion back then was about total ratings, not the demo.
I don’t watch either show as they aren’t my cup of tea, but this is really embarrassing for AEW. They can cope by highlighting meaningless demos all the want though.