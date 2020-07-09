7/8/20 Wednesday Night Wars Viewership

The NXT Great American Bash Night 2 episode of NXT on USA got 759,000 viewers.

The AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of Dynamite on TNT got 715,000 viewers.

Pretty much exact same story as last week. NXT won total viewers, AEW won every demo except 50+ — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 9, 2020

