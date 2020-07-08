Keith Lee makes history and wins NXT title

There’s a new sheriff in NXT town, his name is Keith Lee and we should all bask in his glory!

Lee made history last night by becoming the first singles double champ in NXT, adding the NXT title to his title cabinet after beating The Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole. The 35-year-old Superstar also became the second African American to win NXT’s biggest prize after Big E won it in 2012.

The uninterrupted, commercial-free 25-minute match headlined night two of NXT’s Great American Bash on USA Network and the match ended when Lee delivered the spirit bomb and big bang catastrophe to end Cole’s long title reign.

As Lee celebrated in the middle of the ring with pyro and confetti, Karrion Kross and Scarlett watched from a distance.