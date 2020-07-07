WWE confirms the “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules

Jul 7, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has confirmed Seth Rollins or Rey Mysterio have to pull their opponent’s eye out to win the “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    July 7, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    wtf

  2. Bulldawg says:
    July 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Dumb as hell, guess this will be Mysterio’s last match before leaving.

  3. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Jericho did an excellent job trolling the WWE about this.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vixsin

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal