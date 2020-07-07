WWE confirms the “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules
WWE has confirmed Seth Rollins or Rey Mysterio have to pull their opponent’s eye out to win the “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules.
According to WWE dot com, you've gotta pull your opponent's eye out to win the "Eye for an Eye" match at Extreme Rules.
wtf
Dumb as hell, guess this will be Mysterio’s last match before leaving.
Jericho did an excellent job trolling the WWE about this.