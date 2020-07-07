Kelly Klein Accuses Jay Lethal of Sexual Misconduct – Jay Lethal Responds

Jay Lethal has issued a statement denying allegations by Kelly Klein that he has sexually harassed women in ROH. Lethal posted a statement on Twitter after Klein said that Lethal was the subject of multiple accusations of sexual harassment, which were reported to ROH only to have the company ignore or cover it up.

Klein wrote:

“When [Lethal] harassed a female member of [ROH’s] locker room, he was told to leave and was not welcome back.

MULTIPLE women brought complaints & evidence of sexual misconduct/harassment by Jay Lethal.

ROH ignored/covered it up.

They only take action when convenient.

They are hoping to use another “investigation” to wait everyone out until we ‘forget.’

Thank you, [ROH] for all of the truly wonderful things you do and have done.

Now please address the bad behavior.

Do better. Right now you continue to CHOOSE not to.

It’s hard when your faves get called out. Imagine what it’s like to be targeted/harassed by that person & not protected because he/she is a ‘favorite.’

People can be talented, friend to many, good for community, & also take advantage of & abuse others.

Not mutually exclusive.

In fact, qualities that make it hard to accept that a “favorite” could do something horrible are the things they use to gain access to victims & escape accountability.

They don’t usually wear a sign or broadcast their bad intentions.”

Lethal was accused in 2018 by Taeler Hendrix of sexual harassment, saying that she was taken off ROH TV for not sleeping with Lethal. Lethal denied the claims and ROH said they were investigating the claims.

Lethal put out a statement on Twitter on Monday night in response to Klein’s statement, in which he denies the claims and says, “I have never and would never sexually harass, sexually assault, rape or force myself on anyone. I would never use my status to deny anyone opportunities. Even now, it pain me to know that defending myself might somehow tarnish an important movement and cast doubt on real, troubling experiences.

You can see his full statement below:

“It has always been my choice to use silence to keep my dignity, refrain from publicly attacking people I’m not fond of, and relying on who I have been as a person to speak for itself. I’ve also never wanted to sue MY platform to boost or give attention to any negativity. I do however know and realize that some people will sadly take my silence to mean something else.

The #speakingout movement has given me hope that the industry that I’ve chosen to give my life to will become a better place. I’ve wanted to stand in support of all those brave enough to share their painful stories. Unfortunately I was afraid to due to the lies that are being said about me.

I have never and would never sexually harass, sexually assault, rape or force myself on anyone. I would never use my status to deny anyone opportunities. Even now, it pain me to know that defending myself might somehow tarnish an important movement and cast doubt on real, troubling experiences.”