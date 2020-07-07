Impact announces the Slammiversary CELL-ebration

BREAKING: #Slammiversary CELL-ebration – an interactive, perk-filled, 2-hour party – takes place on Saturday, July 18th starting at 10am CT. Fans can participate in this EXCLUSIVE experience limited to the first 100 registrants. FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/VSIvoa21No pic.twitter.com/mjB7EPP76m — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2020

What is the CELL-ebration?*

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne will host the Slammiversary CELL-ebration which will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions of some of their favorite IMPACT stars, including The North, Willie Mack, Deonna Purrazzo, Ken Shamrock and more. Fans will also participate in unique interactive elements, such as trivia contests – and everyone will receive numerous prizes for participating, and no doubt last-minute updates about Slammiversary, including news about wrestlers who might be appearing at Slammiversary, as has been speculated for weeks.

How Much Does it Cost?

$100 USD plus $10 S&H

What Else is Included?**

Official Slammiversary T-Shirt

A $25 gift certificate to ShopIMPACT.com

Autographed photos

Personal cameo-style video message from an IMPACT star

Vintage TNA Wrestling Trading Cards from TRISTAR PRODUCTIONS, as IMPACT stars will be opening packs of TNA cards during the Slammiversary CELL-ebration.

The first 50 fans to register also will receive a free 3-month subscription to Pro Wrestling Illustrated.***

*Talent subject to change

**Items will be shipped approximately one week after webinar

***Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine subscription will be shipped directly from PWI