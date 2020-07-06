WWE Has More Positive COVID-19 Test Results Including In-Ring Talent

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that more people working in WWE tested positive for COVID-19 last week during WWE’s most recent round of testing prior to their TV tapings. WWE has reportedly at least 30 people test positive over the last three weeks including in-ring talent and behind the scenes workers.

WWE has also reportedly administered almost 1500 tests since they started testing in late June.

Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, Jamie Noble, and Adam Pearce are among the more notable names who have tested positive so far.

As reported earlier, WWE has put in place a new face mask policy that requires everyone at the WWE Performance Center to wear masks or be fined $500 for the first violation and $1000 for every violation after that.