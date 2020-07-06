SummerSlam moved to the WWE Performance Center from Boston
PWInsider.com is reporting that the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August is being moved from Boston to the WWE Performance Center.
Boston was set to get Smackdown, NXT Takeover, SummerSlam, and Raw with the usual big weekend reserved for the big four pay-per-views but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc, especially in the United States. A few months ago, the mayor of Boston also said that the city is not looking to hold any large events until the end of the Summer. SummerSlam tickets never went officially on sale so at least the headache of applying for refunds does not apply this time. The TD Garden, the planned host of SummerSlam, remains closed.
WWE has not officially made any announcements yet regarding yanking the show away from Boston. The schedule for television tapings released last week still has Takeover taking place on August 23, the day before SummerSlam, but the Smackdown that weekend is being taped on August 17.
Planned on going to that event this year, but I guess I’ll have to save my money for a while. Not returning to live events until they stop making it feel more like a hockey game for surgeons.
The most least shocking news of the day. Whoever thought, even to this day, they’d be able to host this outside the PC is an idiot
What breaking news! It’s not like the mayor of Boston came out two months ago and said all large scale events such as concerts, etc., were cancelled until the beginning of September…oh wait!