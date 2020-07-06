SummerSlam moved to the WWE Performance Center from Boston

PWInsider.com is reporting that the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August is being moved from Boston to the WWE Performance Center.

Boston was set to get Smackdown, NXT Takeover, SummerSlam, and Raw with the usual big weekend reserved for the big four pay-per-views but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc, especially in the United States. A few months ago, the mayor of Boston also said that the city is not looking to hold any large events until the end of the Summer. SummerSlam tickets never went officially on sale so at least the headache of applying for refunds does not apply this time. The TD Garden, the planned host of SummerSlam, remains closed.

WWE has not officially made any announcements yet regarding yanking the show away from Boston. The schedule for television tapings released last week still has Takeover taking place on August 23, the day before SummerSlam, but the Smackdown that weekend is being taped on August 17.