Shayna Baszler was slated to win the Royal Rumble
WWE’s original plans for Shayna Baszler this year were much different than they have ultimately turned out, according to a new report. Fightful Select has confirmed some longstanding reports that Baszler was supposed to win the Royal Rumble before the decision was made to go with Charlotte Flair.
In terms of more recent aspects, the site reports that Baszler was set to win the Raw Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, and Lynch has even said that she pitched that idea on the Bellas Podcast. However, it obviously didn’t end up happening and Fightful says it was because Vince McMahon didn’t believe it would be as effective if it wasn’t in front of any fans.
“Vince McMahon didn’t believe it would be as effective if it wasn’t in front of any fans.”
But Drew beating Brock without a crowd WAS effective? Just admit you don’t wanna push her, send her to NXT and let her thrive.
That’s two separate points. Nowhere does it suggest that Drew beating Brock without a crowd was effective. The difference is that Brock would be gone following Mania until (probably) SummerSlam. Brock vs Drew was booked pre-Covid lockdown, they had to commit. Otherwise they’d be working the entire covid era without Raw’s Champ being on TV every week, and I don’t think even Vince wanted that.
Also, if not Drew, who? There’s nobody else on Raw that was big enough to be a babyface World Champion at the time, and I don’t think they could have turned Seth again.
The difference is, although Becky vs Shayna was announced pre-covid, Becky wasn’t going away as immediately as Brock, so there was time to work out plans B and C to get the belt off her before she went on maternity.