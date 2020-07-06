Sean Morley is done with Panda Express

Jul 6, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
The former Val Venis posted the following on his Facebook page:
Post Category: News Tags:
Glad to know that Panda Express cares about it’s workers and their customers health and further exemplifies how big of a Ken this noodle is.
JFC what a nob.
What a dope.
No joke, when I read the headline I thought he was working at a Panda Express.
@Miko – I think he’s been smoking too much of that.
So he’s not only a transphobic idiot, he is also a covidiot? Asshole…
We must all wear our masks. For our safety.
With all of his social media clout, do you guys think Panda Express can survive without Morley’s support… so many jobs lost…
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
Glad to know that Panda Express cares about it’s workers and their customers health and further exemplifies how big of a Ken this noodle is.
JFC what a nob.
What a dope.
No joke, when I read the headline I thought he was working at a Panda Express.
@Miko – I think he’s been smoking too much of that.
So he’s not only a transphobic idiot, he is also a covidiot? Asshole…
We must all wear our masks. For our safety.
With all of his social media clout, do you guys think Panda Express can survive without Morley’s support… so many jobs lost…