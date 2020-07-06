Sarah Logan’s announcement…

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan today announced that she is pregnant with her first child. Logan is married to Raymond Rowe, better known to fans as Erik of The Viking Raiders.

The two received the positive test result during The Wild and The Free new YouTube episode with the camera capturing their reaction. Logan immediately started crying and embraced her husband and later showed the pregnancy test with the word ‘positive.’ Logan said that she is six weeks pregnant and the baby should be arriving in time for WrestleMania 37.

She was released from the company in April when WWE did the mass layoff due to coronavirus cost-cutting measures.

One Response

  1. Joe A says:
    July 6, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Imagine getting that face pregnant.

    Congrats I guess!

