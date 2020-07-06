Rey Mysterio Reportedly Working Without WWE Contract

Jul 6, 2020 - by James Walsh

Rey Mysterio’s current WWE work comes while he is is not under contract, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that Mysterio’s deal has expired and that he has not signed a new one as he continues to work a storyline with Seth Rollins on Raw.

Mysterio signed his most recent deal in September of 2018. The report adds that there was a plan to have Mysterio’s expected (but not yet announced) match with Rollins an “Eye for an Eye” match, where taking out your opponent’s eye is the only way to win.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal