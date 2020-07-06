Mickie James makes an announcement

Jul 6, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

5 Responses

  1. Smitty says:
    July 6, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Clickbait AF. What happened to this website?

  2. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    July 6, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    The First In Thirst!!!

    MJ2020

  3. Meh says:
    July 7, 2020 at 5:04 am

    If Mickie James succedes then Micke James makes history as the First Female President of the United States and her British husband Nick “Magnus” Aldis would make history as well.

    If Mickie James fails then she can’t make history as the first Female Runner-up in the Race to becoming US President as that honour/honor goes to Hillary.

  4. Disgruntled Jobber had a 3some with Lars Sullivan and Nayla Rose says:
    July 7, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    I was hoping her announcement was going back to porn. We don’t need a woman president in the U.S.A. and you’ll never see it. Stick with your music or making money off of your looks

  5. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:50 am

    I’m impressed with the fact I’ve pissed someone off so badly here they had to create a troll account.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal