“I will always be indebted to Tony Khan for bringing me aboard AEW”

“I will always be indebted to Tony Khan for bringing me aboard AEW. I feel wanted in AEW. That’s a great feeling… I am living my best life. I would love to be living my best life with Jan, but that’s not the hand I’ve been dealt. We’ve got a great thing going and I’m having a lot of fun. I still miss Jan and cherish her memory daily, but I think she would be happy knowing I’m back in the game I love. My favorite time is putting on the headset and calling wrestling. Wrestling is my life-saver. If you’re listening to our show, I’m not going to let you down.”

source: SI.com