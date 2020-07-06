Flair believes WWE didn’t capitalize enough on Reigns beating Undertaker at WrestleMania

“All I thought about was, ‘God dang, Roman just got the hottest tag in the history of the business!’ To me, when Mark hauled up his stuff, put it in the middle of the ring and walked out. The next day, on Raw, Roman couldn’t talk! I thought to myself, man, I’ve been in a lot in my life but if I’d had that hot tag brother, I could’ve rode that forever. I don’t know what happened! But that was the hottest tag in the history of the business! That’s made the thing with Brock beating him pale, in terms of emotion! I thought he and Roman had a hell of a match! One little botch like that they keep playing over and over again. One little botch, if you’re a guy that’s a perfectionist like Mark is, that’s gonna bug you. One little botch, OK? It can be caused for a number of reasons, it can be a timing issue. That was still a hell of match!”

