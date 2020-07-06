Edge: “I’m going to try and give you the best product I possibly can”

Edge talked with Peter Rosenberg about the criticism over how long his Wrestlemania match was:

“After nine years and a triple fusion in my neck, I went out there for 41 minutes,” Edge stated. “People complained that Bill [Goldberg] and Brock [Lesnar] go out and do four [minutes]. So what is it? What do you want? I’m going to bust my ass and I’m going to try and give you the best product I possibly can because I’m not gonna phone it in. To me, that’s what WrestleMania was, that’s what Backlash was.”