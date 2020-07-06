Brian Pillman Jr. requested his MLW release

Jul 6, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

7 Responses

  1. Robert says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    I’m biased, but Brian Pillman was my fave wrestler as a kid. So I’m hoping BPJr. goes someplace and they utilize the hell out of him.

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Who or what is “MSL”? Seen some other articles with Saieve Al Sabah talking about this too but don’t know who or what it is.

  3. oscar basulto says:
    July 6, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Kyle, MSL is Mister Saint Laurent who was part of the original MLW radio show from around 2007 onwards along with Court Bauer (MLW owner) and sometimes Konnan (ex WCW)

  4. Bulldawg says:
    July 6, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    I loved Pillman’s Dad too so I’m hoping he’ll sign with AEW because WWE doesn’t build ANYONE.

  5. Kyle Christie says:
    July 6, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    @Oscar – Ah, okay. Thanks for the info.

  6. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    July 6, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    MSL is Mr Saint Laurent , a Floridian like Chasyn. Tight with Larry Zbyszko if that means anything. Podcasters, promoters, wrestlers, etc.

  7. James says:
    July 6, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    With MLW inactive and not running any shows at this point, I say it’s time to make a move.

