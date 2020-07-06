AS I SEE IT July 6: Tick, tick, boom…WWE and COVID

Bob Magee

Two weeks ago, I wrote in this blog about the ticking time bomb WWE had for a potential COVID breakout because of their lack of real testing, and their outright ban on wearing PPE while shows were being taped.

Some thought I was overdoing it. I only wish I had been.

Renee Young, Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, and Kayla Braxton, and one unidentified developmental talent “crowd member” are the five WWE related names known to have tested positive, with Braxton testing positive twice.

Numerous WWE wrestlers/developmental talent have been told by WWE not to make their COVID testing status public, and were told further that WWE couldn’t do so because of HIPAA. The fact is that WWE COULD do so with the talent’s permission. It’s pretty clear that WWE is opting for damage control at best and cover-up at worst. But without question, those whose names got out aren’t the only ones testing positive.

According to Bryan Alvarez on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE could have upwards of 30 positive cases. “We’re at literally, like, six to 10 sources right now, all saying that we’re talking 20 to 30 (positive cases). Minimum. So it’s bad.”

It’s believed that an unnamed developmental talent was the Patient Zero of this multiple person COVID outbreak, which might have been prevented had masks been worn at the taping.

An explanation for why WWE didn’t act sooner also came from Alvarez, who reported that “Vince McMahon has never said anything publicly about what he thinks about the coronavirus. He’s never said anything publicly…I have heard from multiple sources that Vince does not think that this is all that bad.” That explains why he didn’t overrule Kevin Dunn, why masks were banned and COVID spread.

Doubt Vince thinks that? Think “it’s just Meltzer and his friends picking on McMahon again”?

Remember what HHH said:

HHH said: “We [WWE] have medical experts on our team who work with the CDC and the government to determine what is the best approach to take to ensure the safety and wellness of our performers. That is working with the local and federal government. When you begin to talk about various types of testing, the accuracy of those tests become questionable….. ”

Remember again that WWE had NOT been doing COVID-19 testing on site. WWE simply took temperatures and did questionnaires. Until June 9, they’d been getting away with that.

Potential positive tests no doubt included wrestlers, agents, and staff who were to be involved with the taping for the June 26 Smackdown, which had to totally rewritten with only 60 minutes of new content and with numerous stars missing (including Sheamus, Bryan Danielson and AJ Styles). Instead the show was built around a tribute to The Undertaker, airing the Undertaker-AJ Styles Boneyard Match from Wrestlemania.

AJ Styles and Sheamus were there in person on this past Friday’s Smackdown, but not Bryan Danielson, who appeared via Zoom during the Styles-Drew Gulak match. It ought to be remembered that Danielson’s wife Brie Bella is pregnant, and is due in the next few weeks. She publicly made clear she wasn’t thrilled about the idea of him working these tapings in the first place. So there’s no way he was coming to this taping.

Well…finally, WWE got religion and has made it mandatory to wear masks while in the crowd, whether Kevin Dunn likes it or not.

They told their staff and talent Friday afternoon that PPE must be worn at all times (except for those performing on camera) while at TV tapings. Further, WWE will be fining those who do not wear them $500 for their first violation, and $1000 for a second.

As Dave Meltzer said recently “it’s a step forward. But had that step been taken earlier and with real COVID testing, 30 or more workers and staff could have been spared COVID”.

But before that, Kevin Owens, who took himself off of WWE TV since the positive tests, posted a video on Twitter in support of wearing a mask:

“At worst, wearing a mask and social distancing does nothing…at best, it helps save lives. While at worst, making fun of people wearing a mask, and not wearing a mask yourself, and telling people not to wear a mask can help spread this disease and make things worse. And at best, if you’re doing that and belittling people and calling them ignorant for wearing masks, at best, you’re making fun of people who are trying to do what they think is best for their community.”

Owens recently lost a family member on his wife’s side to COVID-19.

You have to hope WWE made their decision to finally get serious about COVID without anyone in their employ being lost.

Until next time…