Stephanie Recalls Telling Vince She Wanted to be in the Wrestling Industry

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on the SPORTNET’s Top Of Her Game show along with former NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair.

On how long she’s known Charlotte Flair:

I’ve known Charlotte for a very, very, very long time and long before she ever got into WWE,” McMahon prefaced. “And I think what I admire most about her is that she is truly herself. She is so strong, not just physically, but emotionally. She is, even though I know she’s thinking right now, ‘Oh my God – I have no confidence! I can’t believe she’s saying these things,’ but she does. I think Charlotte, when she comes into a room, you can’t help but notice her.

How she couldn’t be more proud of her:

She just is who she is and I couldn’t be more proud of the woman that she [has] become since I’ve known her since she was a lot younger,” Stephanie continued. “She’s just so proud, and true, and an incredibly gifted athlete with this huge heart. And she just loves unconditionally, and I have so much respect for her and who she is, and everything she [has] been through. She is a remarkable human being and I’m proud to know her.

Telling Vince she wanted to get into the wrestling business:

It was funny,” McMahon recalled. “When I was about 16, he pulled me aside and we were taking a walk. And he said, ‘So, what do you think you want to study? What do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Dad, I want to be in the business [of pro wrestling]!’ And he looked at me so shocked because I think he assumed that about my brother, but he didn’t think that about me. And I was like, ‘Dad, why do you think I sat in all of your creative meetings?