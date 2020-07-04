Matt Martel

Real Name: Matthew Lee

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 7, 1983

From: Chateauguay, Quebec (Canada)

Pro Debut: 2002

Trained By: Marc Le Grizzly

Finishing Move: Boston Crab

Biography

– Martel is widely known as Shane “Big Magic” Matthews. He has also been known as Brad Badd, Johnny Ocean, Matt Lee, Matthew Menard-Lee & Francois.

– Before signing with the WWE, Martel & Chase Parker were known as 2.0 or 3.0.

– Matthews & Parker wrestled for numerous promotions including CZW, wXw, CHIKARA, ROH, PWG & IWA Mid South among many others.

– October 15, 2004, Matthews defeated Keith Loughman at the NWA 56th Anniversary Show.

– February 17, 2007, Matthews, Jagged & Maxime Boyer competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’07.

– March 24, 2012, 2.0 would defeat Chuck Taylor & Icarus for the CHIKARA Campeonatos De Parejas Titles.

– April 29th, 2.0 would lose the titles to Chuck Taylor & Johnny Gargano.

– February 10, 2013, 2.0 would defeat The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for the CHIKARA Campeonatos De Parejas Titles.

– March 8th, 2.0 would retain the titles against Blaster McMassive & Max Smashmaster.

– June 2nd, 2.0 would lose the titles to The Shard & Jigsaw

– November 16, 2014, Matthews & Parker would challenge Dasher Hatfield & Mark Angelosetti for the CHIKARA Campeonatos De Parejas Titles.

– January 22, 2019, it had been leaked that 3.0 had signed with the WWE.

– May 1st, Ever-Rise (Martel & Parker) would make their NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner.

– August 15th, Ever-Rise would lose to Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) on NXT.

– September 25th, Ever-Rise would lose to Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch on NXT.

– March 24, 2020, Ever-Rise would lose to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on WWE Main Event.

– April 8th, Ever-Rise would lose to Indus Sher (Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar) on NXT.

– April 27th, Ever-Rise would lose to Cedric Alexander & Ricochet on WWE RAW.

– May 12th, Ever-Rise would lose to Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan on WWE 205 Live.

– May 13th, Ever-Rise would lose to Lorcan & Burch on NXT.

– June 8th, Ever-Rise would defeat Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis on NXT.