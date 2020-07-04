Matt Martel
Real Name: Matthew Lee
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 190 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 7, 1983
From: Chateauguay, Quebec (Canada)
Pro Debut: 2002
Trained By: Marc Le Grizzly
Finishing Move: Boston Crab
Biography
– Martel is widely known as Shane “Big Magic” Matthews. He has also been known as Brad Badd, Johnny Ocean, Matt Lee, Matthew Menard-Lee & Francois.
– Before signing with the WWE, Martel & Chase Parker were known as 2.0 or 3.0.
– Matthews & Parker wrestled for numerous promotions including CZW, wXw, CHIKARA, ROH, PWG & IWA Mid South among many others.
– October 15, 2004, Matthews defeated Keith Loughman at the NWA 56th Anniversary Show.
– February 17, 2007, Matthews, Jagged & Maxime Boyer competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’07.
– March 24, 2012, 2.0 would defeat Chuck Taylor & Icarus for the CHIKARA Campeonatos De Parejas Titles.
– April 29th, 2.0 would lose the titles to Chuck Taylor & Johnny Gargano.
– February 10, 2013, 2.0 would defeat The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for the CHIKARA Campeonatos De Parejas Titles.
– March 8th, 2.0 would retain the titles against Blaster McMassive & Max Smashmaster.
– June 2nd, 2.0 would lose the titles to The Shard & Jigsaw
– November 16, 2014, Matthews & Parker would challenge Dasher Hatfield & Mark Angelosetti for the CHIKARA Campeonatos De Parejas Titles.
– January 22, 2019, it had been leaked that 3.0 had signed with the WWE.
– May 1st, Ever-Rise (Martel & Parker) would make their NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner.
– August 15th, Ever-Rise would lose to Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) on NXT.
– September 25th, Ever-Rise would lose to Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch on NXT.
– March 24, 2020, Ever-Rise would lose to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on WWE Main Event.
– April 8th, Ever-Rise would lose to Indus Sher (Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar) on NXT.
– April 27th, Ever-Rise would lose to Cedric Alexander & Ricochet on WWE RAW.
– May 12th, Ever-Rise would lose to Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan on WWE 205 Live.
– May 13th, Ever-Rise would lose to Lorcan & Burch on NXT.
– June 8th, Ever-Rise would defeat Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis on NXT.