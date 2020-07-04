Riddle’s accuser posts photo of the two kissing from 2019

Candy Cartwright, the female indie pro wrestler who accused Matt Riddle of sexual abuse during the #SpeakingOut movement, has doubled down on her accusation and even posted a photo of the two kissing each other last year.

Riddle has denied the accusation and actually said that Cartwright has been stalking him for years and had to change his phone number multiple times and almost got a restraining order against her but did not want to ruin her career.

Now, Cartwright uploaded a photo of the two kissing each other on the lips in a car with the date on the iPhone clearly marked May 19, 2019. “If I’ve been ‘stalking for years’ then why is this from 2019? This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows,” Cartwright wrote in a tweet today.

In mid June, Cartwright shared a story of how she, along with Riddle and a few other stars were in a van and when the others fell asleep, Matt asked her to “hop on his dick.” When she refused, Cartwright said that Riddle grabbed her by the throat, choked her and said “what if I just made you?”

Cartwright, the former Shine NOVA champ, said she ended up giving him oral sex to get out of having sexual intercourse with him and was praying someone wouldn’t wake up. “It was incredibly humiliating. It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no,” she wrote.

This is crazy. It’s been two weeks and I’m still getting hate messages/threats and seeing stuff like this. If I’ve been “stalking for years” then why is this from 2019? This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows… https://t.co/UpnnZwrGU1 pic.twitter.com/4iZtwQx2Or — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) July 4, 2020

