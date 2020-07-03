WWE to continue tape at the Performance Center through SummerSlam

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, WWE made plans to film at the Performance Center through mid-July. There were plans to move to a nearby arena with fans in July but the recent spikes in coronavirus cases, especially in hard-hit Florida, those plans went down the drain.

Now, plans are to tape through SummerSlam inside the Performance Center and John Pollock of POST Wrestling published the list of taping dates which are scheduled to take place over the next several weeks. The dates could eventually change depending on the COVID-19 testing and if there are any more complications or outbreaks within WWE.

WWE will tape two episodes of NXT on July 15 that will air on July 15 and July 22 respectively. On July 17, Smackdown will tape and air later in the day. Extreme Rules will be live on July 19 with only one match set to be pre-taped for now. July 20 will have two Raw tapings, one which will air that day and the one airing on July 27. On July 21, two episodes of Smackdown will be taped which will air on July 24 and July 31 respectively. And on July 29, two episodes of NXT will be taped, to air on July 29 and August 5.

The August tapings so far have two episodes of Monday Night Raw on August 3, one which airs later in the day and one on August 10. Smackdown tapings on August 4 which would air on August 7 and August 14. NXT will tape two sets of shows on August 12, one which airs that same day and one the next week on August 19. On August 17, WWE will tape a Raw episode that will air on August 17 and Smackdown that will air on August 21.

SummerSlam weekend will see live NXT Takeover on August 22 and SummerSlam live on August 23. Both NXT Takeover and SummerSlam are supposed to take place in Boston but the chances of that happening is now pretty close to zero unless the pandemic gets under control in the United States.

WWE also originally were set to host the Hall of Fame induction ceremony during SummerSlam weekend but that is once again being postponed.