WWE adopts a strict mask policy
World Wrestling Entertainment informed their staff and roster this afternoon that the company is officially enforcing that protective masks must be worn at all times (except for talents performing on camera, obviously) while at TV tapings.
Going forward, WWE will be fining those who do not wear masks $500 for their first violation.
Anyone who has a second offense of not wearing a mask after that will be fined $1,000.
oh sure now you’re doing this it should’ve been done right from the beginning.
Wear a mask or don’t, who cares?
Agreed that it should have been done from the start and seeing how bad the virus is affecting Florida, I’m surprised the shows are still going. Maybe it will take someone from the company dying for them to change things but as we’ve seen in the past, that hasn’t stopped them from carrying on.