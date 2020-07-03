Taylor Wilde reveals plans for her IMPACT Wrestling return

There had been rumors about Wilde possibly appearing at the “TNA: There’s No Place Like Home” event originally scheduled for Tampa, but she says the only thing they had agreed on was for her to appear at the Lockdown event in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on March 28. She also went on to say that quarantine measures and visa issues were a couple of reasons as to why she didn’t look for any US dates.

“Truth be told, because I have quite a history with the people who work at IMPACT, formerly TNA, it was like a tryout situation for the both of us. I know I love wrestling and I’m excited to get back in the ring but it’s been a long time. So, to make sure it’s something I really wanted,” Wilde said, “and if I was really into it it would have gone from there. Then there’s the simple fact that I’m Canadian and these are American dates, so there’s a lot of paperwork that goes into that. So Windsor, it all seemed like a good fit.”

source: Wrestlezone