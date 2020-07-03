Shirai/Banks at The Great American Bash night one draws 900,000 viewers

The NXT main event of Io Shirai vs Sasha Banks drew 900,000 viewers according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, beating AEW’s main event featuring Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs Best Friends by a total of 255,000 viewers.

While last week the NXT triple threat match beat Dynamite’s main event by an even bigger 300,000 viewers, it’s a big accomplishment for both Shirai and Banks who went up against two of AEW’s most popular figures in Omega and Page. In the 18-49 demo, Meltzer wrote that AEW beat NXT in the main event by just 7,000 viewers.

The 900,000 audience for this week’s NXT main event was bigger than the triple threat match audience which had a total of 852,000 viewers.

Next week, WWE is looking to widen the gap with the much-hyped main event of Adam Cole vs Keith Lee with both titles on the line and the winner taking possession of the NXT and North American titles.