Sasha Banks and MJF put over their viewership numbers

Jul 3, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks declared that she was ‘the draw’ after NXT Great American Bash defeated AEW Fyter Fest in viewers Wednesday night. Banks has a lot to be happy about, as her match with Io Shirai drew 900,000 viewers for the final quarter, while AEW only had 645. AEW, of course, still won every demographic for the night, including the key adults 18-49 demographic.

She wrote: “The Draw…… but YOU already knew that!”

Impact Wrestling’s Sami Callihan, who also calls himself The Draw, has yet to comment.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rayvin Raddix

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal