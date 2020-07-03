NWA releases Zicky Dice
The NWA has released Zicky Dice. Dice had considerable locker room heat for not selling for people and when he was told he needed to improve his work and his attitude he asked for his release. William Corgan granted him that because the idea is they only want team players.
Source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Looks like the NWA World Television Championship is vacant. I hope instead of a tournament, they should do a battle royal to determine a new champion.
What happened to the days of either sell or be made to sell. Who are the locker room leaders. Why was he put in a match and smartened up? There has to be a few legit guys that can stretch the kid. This is what’s missing in The modern era of pro wrestling.
Exactly, let James Storm or Latimer help him out. Kinda sucks because I really like his character.
Dissapointed in this.
Update: Zicky Dice is still employed by NWA.
https://www.ringsidenews.com/2020/09/22/nwa-star-zicky-dice-denied-release-from-company/