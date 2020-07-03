NWA releases Zicky Dice

Jul 3, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

The NWA has released Zicky Dice. Dice had considerable locker room heat for not selling for people and when he was told he needed to improve his work and his attitude he asked for his release. William Corgan granted him that because the idea is they only want team players.

Source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

5 Responses

  1. James says:
    July 3, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Looks like the NWA World Television Championship is vacant. I hope instead of a tournament, they should do a battle royal to determine a new champion.

  2. Rick Mead says:
    July 3, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    What happened to the days of either sell or be made to sell. Who are the locker room leaders. Why was he put in a match and smartened up? There has to be a few legit guys that can stretch the kid. This is what’s missing in The modern era of pro wrestling.

  3. Bulldawg says:
    July 4, 2020 at 10:43 am

    Exactly, let James Storm or Latimer help him out. Kinda sucks because I really like his character.

  4. Yoyo says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Dissapointed in this.

  5. Yhoven says:
    September 23, 2020 at 6:46 am

    Update: Zicky Dice is still employed by NWA.
    https://www.ringsidenews.com/2020/09/22/nwa-star-zicky-dice-denied-release-from-company/

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rayvin Raddix

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal