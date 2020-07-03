Notes on Tony Khan and Jake Hager

– Jake Hager will be sitting on the sidelines for a short while.

AEW announced that Hager has been suspended for 10 days and also fined an undisclosed amount after he attacked an official immediately after he lost his TNT Championship match against Cody. The suspension will mean that Hager won’t see action on next week’s Dynamite, which is the second night of Fyter Fest, but it does mean he will be eligible to compete on the July 15 episode of Dynamite, which is the Fight For The Fallen special.

– AEW President Tony Khan and his family will donate $1 million to COVID-19 relief as part of this year’s Fight for the Fallen event.