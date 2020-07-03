Notes on Bully Ray, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

– Bully Ray’s contract with ROH expired and he was not offered a new contract because ROH isn’t offering anyone new contracts right now. Some expect that when the company is up and running again, ROH could bring him back.

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are set to work for work both Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Following reports that the pair agreed to a deal with Impact Wrestling, they have now cut a deal with Gedo and Nobuyuki Sugabayashi of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Their non compete clause with WWE ends July 18th.