News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orland, Florida with more build for the “Extreme Rules: Horror Show” pay-per-view.
The show will be headlined by Drew Gulak vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, plus an in-ring interview with Michael Cole and Matt Riddle.
WWE has announced the following for tonight:
* Michael Cole interviews Matt Riddle in the ring
* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman tries to get in touch with his dark side ahead of the Wyatt Swamp Fight with Bray Wyatt
* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against Drew Gulak
* Sheamus raises a toast to Jeff Hardy
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
