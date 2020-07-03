Necro Butcher Reveals He Has Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dylan Summers, better known to wrestling fans as Necro Butcher, announced on social media that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He had multiple biopsies and tests to confirm the news.

Butcher will have 6-8 cycles of chemotherapy. It should be noted that around 75-90% of those who get diagnosed with the disease and treated survive for over five years.

Necro Butcher is best known for his time in promotions like ROH and CZW, where he frequently competed in hardcore and deathmatches. He also played himself in the 2008 Darren Aronofsky film The Wrestler.