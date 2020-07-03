More On Shayna Baszler Getting Pulled From WWE TV Entirely
As we previously reported, Shayna Baszler is healthy and uninjured in spite of being pulled from TV, and she hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan was originally for Shayna Baszler to get a rematch against Becky Lynch, with the rematch being built to have Baszler win Money in the Bank and use that. Vince McMahon ultimately decided against this and went with Asuka.
McMahon has reportedly soured on Baszler because he doesn’t ‘conceptually grasp’ the style than an MMA should use in wrestling and she doesn’t ‘check his buttons’ when it comes to a female wrestler. Because of this, he decided to end her push and remove her from TV entirely.
This decision was made prior to Paul Heyman leaving his position as the head of creative for the RAW brand. It’s still unknown why Heyman was removed from the job outside of the poor ratings. It seems likely that McMahon didn’t agree with Heyman on the potential of several people he was trying to build.
“…she doesn’t ‘check his buttons’ when it comes to a female wrestler.”
Translation: She ain’t hot.
He is complaining about MMA style but yet we are tortured with Lesnar? Hypocritical BS
Simple solution to this, go back to NXT because if that’s how Vince feels, she’ll never get used at all. Why have her demolish most of the roster in one match only to then lose to Becky so easily at WM? So dumb. I’d say the reason Heyman is gone is because he was sick of all the talent he tried so hard to build up just to get roadblock after roadblock in Vince just not understanding or liking the talent. It’s absolutely pathetic. It won’t be long till he pulls Taker back out of retirement becuase he refuses to build up anyone new. Hell, even Becky wasn’t supposed to be as over as she was, he tried to have her be heel and turn her back on the fans but they were having none of it. I truly don’t understand this man’s way of thinking, it’s as if he doesn’t want the company to have a future.