7/3/20 WWE 205 Live Results
The opening credits roll. Byron Saxton and Drew Gulak are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
—
1. Isaiah Scott defeated Matt Martel (w/Chase Parker) (via disqualification)
-Martel was disqualified after Parker got into the ring and the pair attacked Scott. Tony Nese ran down for the save.
2. Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese defeated Ever-Rise
—
Footage of the brawl between Legado del Fantasma and the trio of Drake Maverick and Breezango from this past Wednesday’s Night 1 of NXT’s Great American Bash is shown. The six men will meet in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on next week’s Night 2 of NXT’s Great American Bash.
—
3. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) (w/Santos Escobar) defeated Leon Ruff and Liam Gray