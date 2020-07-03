7/3/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The opening credits roll. Byron Saxton and Drew Gulak are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

—

1. Isaiah Scott defeated Matt Martel (w/Chase Parker) (via disqualification)

-Martel was disqualified after Parker got into the ring and the pair attacked Scott. Tony Nese ran down for the save.

2. Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese defeated Ever-Rise

—

Footage of the brawl between Legado del Fantasma and the trio of Drake Maverick and Breezango from this past Wednesday’s Night 1 of NXT’s Great American Bash is shown. The six men will meet in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on next week’s Night 2 of NXT’s Great American Bash.

—

3. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) (w/Santos Escobar) defeated Leon Ruff and Liam Gray