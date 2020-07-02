WWE to delay fans attending events in Florida

WWE was looking into making plans at holding events with live fans in attendance at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, which is about an hour away from the Performance Center. However, according to a new report by Fightful and Sean Ross Sapp, those plans have apparently been delayed.

WWE had reportedly for weeks planning to get shows lined up that could be held outside of the Performance Center and Full Sail University that actual fans could attend. Some of the roster members had heard about the plans earlier. The plans involved a WWE weekend TV taping at the RP Funding Center in July. However, it appears that several days later, people in WWE were said to have been notified that the shows that would feature live audience members at the Funding Center in Lakeland were delayed.

When asked for comment, WWE reps informed Fightful that the information regarding the shows was not accurate, but no other details were offered outside of that.

As for why the rumored plans were delayed, it should be noted that states such as Florida reportedly (via Washington Post) saw record numbers of recorded coronavirus cases. As a result, the state of Florida has had to reverse course on reopening efforts due to the rising COVID-19 cases to try and contain the pandemic.