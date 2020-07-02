WWE Files for Trademark for former WCW PPV Name “WrestleWar”

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE on June 26 reportedly applied to trademark the classic WCW pay-per-view event name WrestleWar for “entertainment services.” You can read the full details on the Wrestle War trademark filing below:

“WrestleWar” for G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

WCW WrestleWar ran annually from 1989 to 1992. The 1991 and 1992 events featured the WarGames match. The first one in 1989 also featured Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat in one of their epic world heavyweight title clashes.

Additionally, WWE reportedly filed for the “Bella Army” trademark for entertainment services as well. You can read the full filing below:

“Bella Army” for G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment